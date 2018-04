Удары по Сирии готовится нанести корабль, знакомый российским Су-24

BREAKING: @USNavy USS Donald Cook (DDG-75) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer is now in its position in East #MediterraneanSea within 100km from #Tartus & almost 90km from Tripoli, #Lebanon. It will probably launch 60 BGM-109 Tomahawks at #Syria tonight. @USNavyEurope pic.twitter.com/zi7vVf8jOs