Только один из трех десантных кораблей США смог выполнить задачу на учениях в Норвегии

Today Oct 29, the USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) conducted an amphibious operation as part of @NATO Exercise #TridentJuncture 2018. @USMC used hovercrafts (LCAC) to land with troops and material near #Sunndalsra, about 100km SW of #Trondheim NORWAY #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/OG5vanluMe