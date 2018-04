Российские самолеты заметили над французским фрегатом у берегов Сирии

BREAKING: #Russia|n Air Force Su-24Ms supported by Su-30SM interceptors flew in low altitude near the French Navy #MarineNationale Aquitaine-class (FREMM) multipurpose frigate D650. D650 is now sailing near the @USNavy USS Donald Cook (DDG-75) in southeast #MediterraneanSea. pic.twitter.com/SeyZQ2m0iI