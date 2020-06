Экс-глава разведки США и демократ поспорили из-за статьи о России

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Your story conflicts with the story the DNI Director at the time @RichardGrenell told. He said he “never heard” of the Russian bounty info, not that he found it not credible enough to tell you.



Also, UK confirmed the bounty info. https://t.co/z8bykAoA0o https://t.co/Ixk3mWbi4r